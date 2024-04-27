NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) to Issue $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE NEU traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.41. 65,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,737. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $612.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $371.69 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

