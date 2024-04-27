Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,281.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.24. 205,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $134.34.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

