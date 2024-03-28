Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 2.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

