Truist Financial Corp Sells 148,880 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,880 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $113,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.37. 552,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

