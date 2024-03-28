BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.370-6.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. UBS Group cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

