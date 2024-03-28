World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122.71 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $122.71 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00076667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00024961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001396 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,791,629 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

