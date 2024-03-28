C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Issues Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. C3is had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.
C3is Trading Down 20.6 %
CISS opened at $0.04 on Thursday. C3is has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.
About C3is
