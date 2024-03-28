C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Issues Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. C3is had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

C3is Trading Down 20.6 %

CISS opened at $0.04 on Thursday. C3is has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

About C3is

C3is Inc provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

