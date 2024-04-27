Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Releases Earnings Results

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.19%.

Peoples Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Peoples Financial has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.00.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

About Peoples Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.