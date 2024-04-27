Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Releases Earnings Results

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.19%.
Peoples Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Peoples Financial has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.00.
About Peoples Financial
