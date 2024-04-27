FirstService (TSE:FSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04), reports. FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion.

FirstService Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:FSV opened at C$204.83 on Friday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$186.43 and a 1-year high of C$231.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$219.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$214.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.336 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

In other news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total transaction of C$115,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$225.50, for a total transaction of C$1,127,500.00. Also, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total value of C$115,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,897. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.