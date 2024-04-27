StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.06.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

