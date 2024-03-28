IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,700,087.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,217,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

