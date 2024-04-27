IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Major Shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. Purchases 28,258 Shares

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 28,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $70,079.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Investments, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Gp Investments, Ltd. acquired 61,598 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $171,242.44.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 6,620 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $16,550.00.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.74% of IZEA Worldwide worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

