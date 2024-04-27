Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
Central Asia Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.
About Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
