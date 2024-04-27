Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $217.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $423,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.1% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

