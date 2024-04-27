Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 325 ($4.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.08) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 313.89 ($3.88).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 307.40 ($3.80) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.70 ($3.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.38. The company has a market capitalization of £26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

