Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 2,065 ($25.51) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,925 ($23.78).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.15) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.00) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,663.89 ($20.55).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANTO

Antofagasta Stock Up 1.3 %

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 2,255 ($27.85) on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($15.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,336 ($28.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,992.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,686.07. The company has a market capitalization of £22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,365.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 4,328.36%.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.