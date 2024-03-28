Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s (CP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $88.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

