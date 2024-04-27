State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,005 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Insmed worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $1,820,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 352.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 898.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 265,457 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 88,589 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.