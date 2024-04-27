Susquehanna Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $130.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Teradyne stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

