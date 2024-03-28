Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW) Insider Cadell Buss Acquires 99,485 Shares of Stock

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW – Get Free Report) insider Cadell Buss purchased 99,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,389.28 ($13,979.92).

Chilwa Minerals Stock Performance

About Chilwa Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Chilwa Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of a portfolio of heavy mineral sands assets in Africa. The company explores for zircon, ilmenite, and garnet sand. It holds interests in the Lake Chilwa heavy mineral sands project covering an area of 878.7 square kilometers located in Malawi, Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chilwa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chilwa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.