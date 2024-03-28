Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of GO stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.
