K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,589,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,437,523. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

