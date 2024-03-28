China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSUAY opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

