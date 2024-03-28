Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $260.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average of $231.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,332 shares of company stock worth $4,671,607. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

