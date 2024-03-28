Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,395 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

BILS stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

