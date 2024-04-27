Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $914,225.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
