Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Electromed Price Performance

ELMD stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electromed stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.94% of Electromed worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

