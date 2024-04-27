Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $53.18 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

