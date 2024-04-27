Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Raises Dividend to $2.88 Per Share

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.8811 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $116.20 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $136.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

