Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Raises Dividend to $2.88 Per Share

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.8811 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $116.20 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $136.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
