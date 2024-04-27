VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

