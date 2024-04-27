Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CJ opened at C$7.36 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.76.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$148.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.795302 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CJ shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJ
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.