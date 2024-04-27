Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CJ opened at C$7.36 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.76.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$148.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.795302 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 27,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. Also, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CJ shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

