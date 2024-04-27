Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $271.00 at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $271.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $246.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.87 and a 200-day moving average of $231.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

