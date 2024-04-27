Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4536 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Heineken Price Performance
Shares of Heineken stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $58.23.
Heineken Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heineken
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.