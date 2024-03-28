CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.4 %

CRWD opened at $322.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.16, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

