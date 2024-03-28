Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Up 140.9% in March

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the February 29th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 6.8 %

Cryo-Cell International stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 38,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 30.38% and a negative return on equity of 120.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cryo-Cell International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.