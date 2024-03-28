Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 324,889 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

