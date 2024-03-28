First National Corp MA ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.