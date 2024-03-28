Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

SCHY stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

