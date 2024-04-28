Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
