Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.