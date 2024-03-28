First Pacific Financial Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,038,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

