RTX (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $110.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.27.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

