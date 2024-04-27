Affirm’s (AFRM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

