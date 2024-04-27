Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) versus Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Financial Comparison

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envoy Medical and Inogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $320,000.00 317.28 -$29.91 million N/A N/A Inogen $315.66 million 0.51 -$102.45 million ($4.41) -1.54

Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Envoy Medical and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inogen 1 2 1 0 2.00

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Inogen has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Inogen.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A N/A -100.39% Inogen -32.46% -38.98% -27.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Inogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Inogen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Simeox airway clearance; batteries; and related accessories. It also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

