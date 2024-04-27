SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:SIF opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.