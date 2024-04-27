Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.