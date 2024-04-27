Stephens Cuts Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target to $40.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

