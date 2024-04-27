Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

R has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of R stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 331.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 406.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ryder System by 95.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

