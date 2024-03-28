First Pacific Financial Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 500,950.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

