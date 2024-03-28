iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 63.1% in March

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the February 29th total of 764,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,694,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,238,000 after buying an additional 421,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,159,000 after purchasing an additional 245,598 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 602,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 476,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

